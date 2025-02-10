Left Menu

Delhi BJP MLA Stays Focused on Constituency Amid CM Speculation

Delhi BJP MLA from Wazipur affirms trust in party leadership over CM choice, dismisses desire for the role. Emphasizing commitment to local issues, she pledges to focus on constituency. BJP, emerging victorious after 27 years, has yet to announce their Delhi Chief Minister pick, following significant AAP losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:19 IST
Delhi BJP MLA from Wazipur assembly constituency, Poonam Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent development, a BJP MLA from Delhi's Wazipur assembly constituency has ruled out any personal ambitions for the Chief Minister position, expressing confidence in the party's leadership to make a prudent choice for the national capital. Her allegiance remains with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she emphasizes her satisfaction with her current role.

Highlighting her priorities, she assured her constituents that her principal focus would be to address local issues over the next five years. The BJP's triumph, marking their return to power after 27 years, comes amid challenges faced by prominent AAP figures who endured significant electoral losses.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's Harish Khurana, elected from Moti Nagar, clarified that the Chief Minister's selection is the domain of senior leadership. He remains dedicated to resolving pressing local issues, such as drinking water and sewage concerns, within his constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

