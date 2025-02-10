Left Menu

Heroic Effort by BSF Meghalaya Foils Cross-Border Infiltration

BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted an individual attempting to cross into India from Bangladesh. The operation highlights BSF's unwavering dedication to border security, combating illegal infiltration and smuggling. Previous similar apprehensions underline their commitment to maintaining peace at the nation's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:22 IST
BSF Meghalaya personnel apprehend a suspect near India-Bangladesh border.(Photo/@BSFPressRelease). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a well-executed special operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended an individual trying to infiltrate India from Bangladesh near the East Khasi Hills international border, a statement confirmed. BSF Meghalaya PRO acknowledged the alert personnel's swift action upon detecting suspicious movement, leading to the arrest of a suspected Indian resident from Assam's Hojai area. The individual was promptly handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The success of this operation underscores BSF Meghalaya's relentless commitment to fortifying national borders and thwarting illegal activities like smuggling and infiltration. The BSF statement emphasized the force's dedication to maintaining peace and security along the international border, vowing to continue taking stern action against unlawful activities.

Earlier, on January 14, BSF Meghalaya nabbed four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border. In another instance on January 12, based on specific intelligence, the 4 Battalion's vigilant troops apprehended similar individuals in East Khasi Hills (EKH) District.

The BSF remains resolute in its mission to protect India's borders, perpetually working to combat cross-border illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, reaffirmed the BSF PRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

