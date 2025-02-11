Left Menu

Ukraine Strengthens Power Grid Amid Russian Attacks

Ukraine has enforced emergency power restrictions following Russian attacks on its gas infrastructure. Energy Minister German Galushchenko confirmed that both overnight and morning attacks had put the energy sector under threat. The measures aim to mitigate potential impacts on the country's energy system.

Ukraine Strengthens Power Grid Amid Russian Attacks
Image Credit:

Ukraine enforced emergency power restrictions after Russian attacks targeted its gas infrastructure overnight and this morning, according to Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Galushchenko shared the news via social media, confirming that the attacks have put significant strain on the energy sector.

In response, the government has implemented emergency measures to minimize the potential impact on Ukraine's energy system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

