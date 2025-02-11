Left Menu

South Korea Considers Strategic Moves Amid New U.S. Steel Tariffs

South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo voiced concerns about the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium, affecting Korean exporters. Despite this setback, there might be new market opportunities for Korea. Talks for potential tariff negotiations with the U.S. are also being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:07 IST
South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo expressed concern on Tuesday regarding the United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, which is set to take effect in March. Cheong mentioned that this move could dampen U.S. steel demand and hurt steel exporters' profit margins.

Despite the potential negative impact, Cheong suggested that these tariffs might offer Korean companies openings in alternative export markets. South Korea is contemplating negotiation options with the United States, even though the tariffs were reinforced by Trump without any exemptions.

Steel companies in South Korea have already felt the impact, with major players like POSCO Holdings and Dongkuk Steel Mill seeing declines in stock values. However, South Korea had previously secured tariff exemptions under Trump's first term, potentially paving the way for renewed negotiations depending on diplomatic efforts.

