Punjab MLA Slams Congress Amid AAP's Delhi Electoral Setback

In a pointed critique, Punjab MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora jabbed at Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday, urging him to focus on keeping his party united. This follows Bajwa's comments about discord within the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which Arora dismissed.

Arora, speaking to ANI, countered Bajwa's remarks by stating, "Pratap Singh Bajwa said that our government will not stand for long... He should try and keep the Congress MLAs united." Her comments came in the wake of a meeting held by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the backdrop of the party's significant defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj reinforced AAP's position, asserting the party's readiness to play a robust oppositional role in Delhi, while also expressing determination to fulfill the five main guarantees promised to the public. Despite securing only 22 seats in the recent polls, a decline from 62 in 2020, the AAP remains steadfast in its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)