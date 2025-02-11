Left Menu

Punjab MLA Slams Congress Amid AAP's Delhi Electoral Setback

Punjab MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora criticizes Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, urging him to keep his party MLAs united amid claims of Aam Aadmi Party rifts. After AAP's Delhi election loss, Arvind Kejriwal discusses future strategies with Punjab MLAs. AAP commits to fulfilling promises despite electoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:24 IST
Punjab MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Punjab MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora jabbed at Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday, urging him to focus on keeping his party united. This follows Bajwa's comments about discord within the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which Arora dismissed.

Arora, speaking to ANI, countered Bajwa's remarks by stating, "Pratap Singh Bajwa said that our government will not stand for long... He should try and keep the Congress MLAs united." Her comments came in the wake of a meeting held by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the backdrop of the party's significant defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj reinforced AAP's position, asserting the party's readiness to play a robust oppositional role in Delhi, while also expressing determination to fulfill the five main guarantees promised to the public. Despite securing only 22 seats in the recent polls, a decline from 62 in 2020, the AAP remains steadfast in its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

