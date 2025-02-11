Left Menu

BJP MP Questions AAP's Punjab Future Amidst Delhi Poll Defeat

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia casts doubt on the AAP's ability to retain leadership in Punjab, citing recent Delhi electoral losses. He criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, calling AAP an 'anarchist party' reliant on external support, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attends a crucial party meeting in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 17:56 IST
BJP MP Questions AAP's Punjab Future Amidst Delhi Poll Defeat
BJP MP Yogender Chandolia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia has voiced skepticism regarding the sustainability of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) administration in Punjab. He described it as 'very unlikely' that Bhagwant Mann would remain Chief Minister after AAP's demoralizing loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured only 22 of 70 seats, compared to BJP's 48.

Chandolia asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's influence over Punjab's government was diminishing, noting discontent among Punjab MLAs and questioning Mann's future as CM. He equated Kejriwal and Congress with being pragmatically self-serving, despite their alliance on the national stage.

Furthering his critique, Chandolia ridiculed the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, while his colleague, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, accused AAP of aligning with anti-national elements. He suggested Kejriwal's maneuvers, including assembly meetings, aim to display control over AAP's structure in Punjab amidst leadership challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025