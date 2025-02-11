BJP MP Questions AAP's Punjab Future Amidst Delhi Poll Defeat
BJP MP Yogender Chandolia casts doubt on the AAP's ability to retain leadership in Punjab, citing recent Delhi electoral losses. He criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, calling AAP an 'anarchist party' reliant on external support, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attends a crucial party meeting in Delhi.
BJP MP Yogender Chandolia has voiced skepticism regarding the sustainability of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) administration in Punjab. He described it as 'very unlikely' that Bhagwant Mann would remain Chief Minister after AAP's demoralizing loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured only 22 of 70 seats, compared to BJP's 48.
Chandolia asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's influence over Punjab's government was diminishing, noting discontent among Punjab MLAs and questioning Mann's future as CM. He equated Kejriwal and Congress with being pragmatically self-serving, despite their alliance on the national stage.
Furthering his critique, Chandolia ridiculed the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, while his colleague, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, accused AAP of aligning with anti-national elements. He suggested Kejriwal's maneuvers, including assembly meetings, aim to display control over AAP's structure in Punjab amidst leadership challenges.
