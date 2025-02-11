Left Menu

OpenAI CEO Denounces Musk's Proposal

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed Elon Musk's proposal to buy the nonprofit, stating that it is not for sale. Altman described Musk's offer as a tactic to disturb their operations, emphasizing the absurdity of the suggestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:14 IST
OpenAI CEO Denounces Musk's Proposal
  • Country:
  • France

OpenAI, the leading AI nonprofit, has no intention of being sold, confirmed CEO Sam Altman. This statement came in response to a query regarding Elon Musk's bid to acquire the organization.

At an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Altman remarked, "I have nothing to say. I mean, it's ridiculous," underscoring the dismissive nature of his response.

He further elaborated that Musk's offer was merely a tactical maneuver to disrupt OpenAI. Altman stressed that the nonprofit remains firmly committed to its mission and is not on the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025