OpenAI CEO Denounces Musk's Proposal

OpenAI, the leading AI nonprofit, has no intention of being sold, confirmed CEO Sam Altman. This statement came in response to a query regarding Elon Musk's bid to acquire the organization.

At an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Altman remarked, "I have nothing to say. I mean, it's ridiculous," underscoring the dismissive nature of his response.

He further elaborated that Musk's offer was merely a tactical maneuver to disrupt OpenAI. Altman stressed that the nonprofit remains firmly committed to its mission and is not on the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)