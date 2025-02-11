OpenAI CEO Denounces Musk's Proposal
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed Elon Musk's proposal to buy the nonprofit, stating that it is not for sale. Altman described Musk's offer as a tactic to disturb their operations, emphasizing the absurdity of the suggestion.
OpenAI, the leading AI nonprofit, has no intention of being sold, confirmed CEO Sam Altman. This statement came in response to a query regarding Elon Musk's bid to acquire the organization.
At an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Altman remarked, "I have nothing to say. I mean, it's ridiculous," underscoring the dismissive nature of his response.
He further elaborated that Musk's offer was merely a tactical maneuver to disrupt OpenAI. Altman stressed that the nonprofit remains firmly committed to its mission and is not on the market.
