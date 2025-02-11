Left Menu

Treasury Travels: U.S. Eyes Ukrainian Rare Earths

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, is set to visit Ukraine to discuss a potential deal involving Ukraine's rare earth minerals. This visit, part of a broader U.S. strategy, aims at securing these minerals for the U.S. in exchange for continued support against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:20 IST
Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, will make a significant visit to Ukraine this week, marking the first by a cabinet-level official in the Trump administration. This visit underscores a strategic push by the U.S. to secure access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, critical for defense and technology sectors.

Both President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine and Donald Trump have shown interest in a potential agreement where Ukraine would supply the United States with these essential minerals. This agreement would be in exchange for ongoing support from the U.S. to help Ukraine counter Russian military aggression.

This visit coincides with other U.S. officials traveling to Europe to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and strengthen ties with European allies. The Trump administration has indicated plans to encourage European nations to purchase more American weapons for Ukraine as a part of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

