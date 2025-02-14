Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff and Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures remain steady as the U.S. dollar falls, and European stocks rally amid ongoing concerns over tariffs and Ukraine tensions. Investors focus on U.S. and European diplomatic moves, while markets await further developments from the Munich Security Conference. Oil prices rise slightly, adding complexity to an already uncertain economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff and Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures remained level on Friday, while the U.S. dollar saw a decline, with global markets teetering near their historic highs due to anticipation over tariff talks and the Ukraine situation. Traders closely monitored updates from the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued warnings to Russia over Ukraine.

Despite President Trump's directive for new tariffs on nations taxing U.S. imports, markets found solace in the pause on immediate tariff actions. European stocks, eyeing an eighth consecutive week of growth, outpaced U.S. markets amid hopes for a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, as well as prospective interest rate reductions.

The financial scene remained mixed with rising oil prices and stable U.S. stock futures, while gold continued its ascent as a haven amid trade war apprehensions. U.S. and German bond yields remained subdued, reflecting the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025