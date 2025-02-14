Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff and Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures remained level on Friday, while the U.S. dollar saw a decline, with global markets teetering near their historic highs due to anticipation over tariff talks and the Ukraine situation. Traders closely monitored updates from the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued warnings to Russia over Ukraine.

Despite President Trump's directive for new tariffs on nations taxing U.S. imports, markets found solace in the pause on immediate tariff actions. European stocks, eyeing an eighth consecutive week of growth, outpaced U.S. markets amid hopes for a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, as well as prospective interest rate reductions.

The financial scene remained mixed with rising oil prices and stable U.S. stock futures, while gold continued its ascent as a haven amid trade war apprehensions. U.S. and German bond yields remained subdued, reflecting the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)