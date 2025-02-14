Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Tariff Decisions

On Friday, Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement as investors awaited more information on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans. This hesitation follows a series of robust gains earlier in the week, with all three major benchmarks positioned for weekly gains.

At the market's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase of 9.6 points, or 0.02%, reaching 44,720.99. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a marginal decline of 0.5 points, or 0.01%, settling at 6,115.52. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 11.2 points, or 0.06%, reaching 19,956.82 at the opening bell.

Analysts suggest that the flat movement reflects investor caution as they await further policy announcements from the administration. However, with the potential for more economic data and company earnings reports next week, the market may experience further shifts in the near future.

