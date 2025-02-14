Odisha Pioneers Energy Efficiency with EESL Partnership

In a landmark move towards sustainable development, the Odisha government on Friday cemented its partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under India's Ministry of Power. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize energy efficiency strategies across the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized between Odisha's energy department and EESL, with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing energy security and public infrastructure. This agreement underscores Odisha's resolve to lead in energy efficiency and climate action.

Key initiatives under this collaboration include deploying energy-efficient projects in public buildings, promoting clean cooking solutions and electric mobility, and fostering joint research and development. This strategic alliance is expected to play a crucial role in supporting India's Net Zero targets through sustainable and innovative solutions.

