Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers Energy Efficiency with EESL Partnership

The Odisha government has inked a partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited to enhance energy efficiency across various sectors. This MoU aims at large-scale implementation of energy-efficient solutions, promoting clean mobility, and advancing sustainable practices to bolster Odisha's leadership in climate action and green development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:33 IST
Odisha Pioneers Energy Efficiency with EESL Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards sustainable development, the Odisha government on Friday cemented its partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under India's Ministry of Power. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize energy efficiency strategies across the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized between Odisha's energy department and EESL, with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing energy security and public infrastructure. This agreement underscores Odisha's resolve to lead in energy efficiency and climate action.

Key initiatives under this collaboration include deploying energy-efficient projects in public buildings, promoting clean cooking solutions and electric mobility, and fostering joint research and development. This strategic alliance is expected to play a crucial role in supporting India's Net Zero targets through sustainable and innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025