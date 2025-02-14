Mass Layoffs at DOE: Impact on National Security and Energy Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy, under President Donald Trump, has initiated a significant workforce reduction, laying off approximately 1,200 to 2,000 employees, including those critical to national security and energy projects. This decision has sparked considerable concern and backlash among lawmakers and workers alike.

The layoffs have affected key areas such as the National Nuclear Security Administration, which safeguards the U.S. nuclear arsenal and global radiological materials. Additionally, workers from the Loan Programs Office and the Grid Deployment Office have been affected, threatening progress on energy innovation and security.

Criticism has been rampant, with Democratic Senator Patty Murray condemning the decision as reckless and dangerous, citing potential risks to safety and essential cleanup operations at nuclear sites, particularly in Washington state. The layoffs could impact hundreds of workers and their families, with broader implications for national energy security and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)