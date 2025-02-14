Mass Layoffs at DOE: Impact on National Security and Energy Projects
The Trump administration has laid off between 1,200 and 2,000 workers at the Department of Energy, significantly affecting national laboratories and nuclear security. This move, occurring amid global security issues such as Russia's actions in Ukraine, has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and raised safety concerns about nuclear sites.
The U.S. Department of Energy, under President Donald Trump, has initiated a significant workforce reduction, laying off approximately 1,200 to 2,000 employees, including those critical to national security and energy projects. This decision has sparked considerable concern and backlash among lawmakers and workers alike.
The layoffs have affected key areas such as the National Nuclear Security Administration, which safeguards the U.S. nuclear arsenal and global radiological materials. Additionally, workers from the Loan Programs Office and the Grid Deployment Office have been affected, threatening progress on energy innovation and security.
Criticism has been rampant, with Democratic Senator Patty Murray condemning the decision as reckless and dangerous, citing potential risks to safety and essential cleanup operations at nuclear sites, particularly in Washington state. The layoffs could impact hundreds of workers and their families, with broader implications for national energy security and policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
