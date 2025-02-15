Left Menu

Sweeping Layoffs at U.S. Department of Energy Under Trump Administration

The U.S. Department of Energy has seen layoffs of 1,200 to 2,000 workers, impacting national labs, hydroelectric plants, and Cold War nuclear sites. Essential workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration were partly reinstated amidst ongoing challenges, particularly in securing radiological materials amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Updated: 15-02-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:57 IST
The Trump administration has targeted approximately 1,200 to 2,000 jobs at the U.S. Department of Energy, with significant cuts affecting various critical sectors. National laboratories, hydroelectric facilities, and Cold War-era nuclear sites were all impacted, according to anonymous sources connected to the department.

The department implemented layoffs at the National Nuclear Security Administration, initially planning to dismiss 325 employees. Due to their crucial role in maintaining national security, some of these decisions were later reversed. The agency continues its efforts to secure radiological materials, especially amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Democratic lawmakers voiced concerns about the broader implications of these firings, particularly at locations like the Hanford nuclear site in Washington— known for its contamination risks. They argue that the staff reductions could significantly delay essential cleanup operations and compromise worker safety across multiple states.

