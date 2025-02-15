Left Menu

Trump and Musk Initiate Major Federal Workforce Reduction

U.S. President Donald Trump, with the aid of Elon Musk, has started a significant campaign to cut down the federal workforce, resulting in over 9,500 layoffs this week. The move targets workers with limited job protection and offers buyouts to 75,000 employees, impacting several federal departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented act, President Donald Trump, with support from Elon Musk, has launched an aggressive initiative to reduce the federal workforce. This week's actions have led to over 9,500 layoffs, primarily affecting employees with less than one year of service who have fewer employment protections.

The Trump administration has also offered buyouts to around 75,000 employees as part of their strategy. Significant layoffs have hit numerous federal departments, such as the Department of the Interior, Energy, Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This sweeping reduction campaign exhibits no signs of slowing, with the Internal Revenue Service gearing up for further cuts next week. The restructuring reflects a broader move to streamline government operations, which critics argue could severely impact public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

