Trump and Musk Initiate Major Federal Workforce Reduction

In an unprecedented act, President Donald Trump, with support from Elon Musk, has launched an aggressive initiative to reduce the federal workforce. This week's actions have led to over 9,500 layoffs, primarily affecting employees with less than one year of service who have fewer employment protections.

The Trump administration has also offered buyouts to around 75,000 employees as part of their strategy. Significant layoffs have hit numerous federal departments, such as the Department of the Interior, Energy, Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This sweeping reduction campaign exhibits no signs of slowing, with the Internal Revenue Service gearing up for further cuts next week. The restructuring reflects a broader move to streamline government operations, which critics argue could severely impact public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)