BJP Criticizes Mann Amidst Deportee Controversy and Kejriwal Inquiry

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Alok has criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks regarding the treatment of Indian nationals being deported from the United States, emphasizing that although the US deems them illegal immigrants, they are nevertheless considered 'brothers of India'.

Alok further denounced Mann, highlighting that Punjab is unequivocally part of India and would pose no security threat upon the deportees' arrival. He called for a coherent understanding that the returning citizens are facing unnecessary difficulties.

In a separate attack, Alok targeted Arvind Kejriwal following the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry into potential financial discrepancies during the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence, where over 3.5 crores were allegedly spent.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured the public that the deportees would receive appropriate care upon their arrival in Amritsar, reiterating that arrangements for their short stay before returning to their respective states have been set.

