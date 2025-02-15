Strengthening Bonds: India-US Partnership and Legislative Challenges in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, stating that it underlines the strengthening ties between India and the United States. According to Governor Bose, the rapport between Trump and Modi reflects India's rising stature in the global arena, pointing to the country's potential influence in future international decision-making.

In an interview with ANI, Governor Bose remarked on the transition from global dependence to interdependence, highlighting how the friendly interaction between Modi and Trump signifies India's growing importance on the world stage. He noted that this development is crucial for India's interests.

During the visit, Modi and Trump launched initiatives like 'Mission 500' for defense collaboration and the 'US.-India COMPACT,' aiming to advance military, commercial, and technological ties. Meanwhile, Governor Bose addressed protests in West Bengal's legislative assembly concerning omitting an incident from his address, explaining the constitutional procedures and his role in legislative matters, particularly relating to the Aparajita Women and Child Bill, which he has referred to the President for further consideration.

