Global Castor Conference 2025: Gujarat Shines as Beacon of Sustainability and Growth

In a significant event highlighting Gujarat's leadership in the castor oil industry, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the '23rd Global Castor Conference-2025' in Gandhinagar. The event, organized by the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) under the theme 'Castor: Powering Sustainable Solutions for a Greener Future,' saw participation from over 400 delegates representing over 15 countries.

Chief Minister Patel, addressing the attendees, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for revolutionizing agriculture-based industries, bolstering both the rural economy and Gujarat's role as an economic growth engine. He noted significant growth in castor seed cultivation in Gujarat, with the area expanding from 2,900 hectares in 2003 to over 7,200 hectares by 2024 due to policy-driven initiatives.

The conference emphasized castor's role across industries such as pharmaceuticals, lubricants, and biodiesel. Patel assured support for the industry, reiterating the state's focus on innovation and policy enhancement. Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput highlighted India's dominance in castor production and the role of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative in spurring state and national development.

