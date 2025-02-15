Punjab Faces Criticism Over Handling of Deportees Amid Human Trafficking Concerns
Partap Singh Bajwa criticizes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government for failing to curb human trafficking. Bajwa questions the effectiveness of action against illegal travel agents and criticizes the lack of rehabilitation plans for deportees. He also expresses disappointment at India's inaction on deportee mistreatment.
In anticipation of a second US flight landing in Amritsar with 119 deported Indians, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, has sharply criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for their failures to address human trafficking issues over the past three years.
Bajwa pointed to the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, which aims to regulate travel agents and curb organized human smuggling. He questioned CM Mann's accountability, asking how many agents have been prosecuted under the law. Despite Mann's assertion that immigration is a national issue, Bajwa accused him of shirking responsibilities.
Bajwa also slammed the AAP government for not offering a rehabilitation plan for deportees, following the arrival of 104 deportees earlier this month. Criticizing PM Modi's alleged neglect of deportee mistreatment in the US, Bajwa lamented a lack of national response. Meanwhile, CM Mann assured deportees of temporary accommodations upon their arrival.
