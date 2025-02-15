Unity in Diversity: Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 Links Cultural Heritage

In a significant cultural convergence, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 was inaugurated in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enrich the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' tradition. The event aligns with the ongoing grand Mahakumbh celebrations in Prayagraj.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the unique cultural blending, emphasizing the significance of hosting the program after the recent Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction. The event signifies a deep-rooted cultural exchange, as devotees undertake the spiritual pilgrimage journey through Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi's leadership in fostering national unity, as over 51 crore devotees participated in the Kumbh festivities at Prayagraj. The program symbolizes spiritual and cultural integration, illustrating India's diverse yet unified ethos.

