‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ National Conference in Varanasi Charts Roadmap for Strengthening India’s Cooperative Sector
Dr. Bhutani stressed the need to reassess performance gaps, strengthen Centre-State coordination, and ensure that ambitious targets translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to transform India’s cooperative ecosystem into a driver of inclusive growth and rural prosperity, the Ministry of Cooperation has convened a two-day ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ National Review Conference in Varanasi on April 9–10, 2026. The high-level gathering brings together senior officials from the Centre, States/UTs, and leading cooperative institutions to review progress and accelerate the implementation of key initiatives.
Anchored in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation) and led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, the conference marks a critical step in translating policy intent into grassroots impact.
From Deliberation to Execution
Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, emphasized that the time has come to move beyond discussions and ensure time-bound, district-level implementation of cooperative reforms.
“This is the seventh national workshop since October 2024. These engagements have built strong coordination and shared learning. Now, we must decisively move toward execution,” he stated.
Dr. Bhutani stressed the need to reassess performance gaps, strengthen Centre-State coordination, and ensure that ambitious targets translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.
Scaling Up PACS: A Cornerstone of Reform
A key focus of the conference was the government’s ambitious target of establishing two lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as multipurpose grassroots institutions.
Calling for sustained momentum, Dr. Bhutani urged stakeholders to accelerate efforts and ensure convergence across schemes and agencies to achieve scale and impact.
Digital Transformation of Cooperatives
Significant progress has been made in the computerisation of PACS, a flagship reform aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and service delivery. However, Dr. Bhutani cautioned that the real challenge lies in ensuring long-term sustainability beyond the scheme period ending March 2027.
“The momentum we have achieved must be institutionalised. States must internalise the benefits and carry forward reforms independently,” he noted.
The conference reviewed integration of PACS with key national digital platforms such as:
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Agri Stack
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Kisan Credit Card (KCC) systems
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Fertilizer distribution networks
This integration is expected to transform PACS into digitally सक्षम (enabled) rural service hubs.
Strengthening Cooperative Banking and Credit Flow
The need to enhance the effectiveness of cooperative banking systems was another major theme. Dr. Bhutani called for:
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Faster loan sanctioning and disbursement
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Improved credit flow through District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs)
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Adoption of cyber security measures and digital banking tools
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Expansion of Aadhaar seeding and doorstep banking services
He emphasized that timely financial decisions and efficient fund utilisation are critical to strengthening cooperative institutions.
World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan: A Game-Changer
A key highlight of the conference was the review of the World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector, a transformative initiative aimed at decentralizing storage infrastructure and reducing post-harvest losses.
Major agencies including FCI, WDRA, CWC, NABARD, NAFED, and NCCF presented progress updates on:
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Site selection and storage capacity planning
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Financing mechanisms
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Implementation of eNWR (electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipt) systems
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Timelines and strategies for expanding cooperative participation
The initiative is expected to significantly enhance food security, farmer income, and supply chain efficiency.
Reviving and Diversifying PACS
The conference also focused on revitalizing defunct PACS and expanding their role beyond credit delivery.
Efforts are underway to transform PACS into multi-service centres, offering:
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Seed and fertilizer distribution
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Common Service Centres (CSCs)
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Jan Aushadhi Kendras
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Digital services and e-wallet facilities
This diversification is aimed at making PACS one-stop rural service institutions, improving accessibility and boosting local economies.
Building a Future-Ready Cooperative Ecosystem
Discussions also highlighted the importance of aligning financial systems with the evolving role of cooperatives, ensuring that institutions are equipped to handle expanded responsibilities in a digital and service-driven economy.
Key priorities identified include:
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Technology integration across cooperative networks
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Capacity building at grassroots levels
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Strengthening institutional governance and accountability
A Collaborative Path Forward
The deliberations in Varanasi underscore the Ministry’s commitment to a structured, technology-driven, and inclusive approach to cooperative development.
By fostering collaboration between Centre, States, and institutions, the government aims to build a self-reliant cooperative ecosystem that supports rural livelihoods, enhances agricultural productivity, and drives equitable economic growth.
Toward ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’
As India advances toward becoming a developed nation, the cooperative sector is emerging as a key pillar in achieving inclusive and sustainable development.
The Varanasi conference signals a shift from policy formulation to on-ground execution, reinforcing the vision that collective effort and cooperation can unlock prosperity at scale.
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