Political Tensions Rise Amid New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Inquiry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal has strongly criticized opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly bringing politics into the tragic stampede incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Khandelwal accused Yadav of exploiting sensitive issues for political gain, asserting that such actions are becoming commonplace among opposition figures.

In response to the incident, Khandelwal announced that investigations are underway, with the Railway Ministry promising a detailed report soon. He assured that any individuals found responsible for the tragic event will face repercussions. The stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals, has sparked widespread criticism and concern about the safety measures in place.

Tejashwi Yadav, conversely, has lambasted the government for its alleged negligence, claiming insufficient efforts were made to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela. He stated that the government's focus on public relations overshadowed crucial safety protocols, resulting in casualties that predominantly affected residents from Bihar.

