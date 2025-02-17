Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Allegations

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clash with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over allegations involving Gogoi's wife and links to Pakistan's ISI. Assam Police have registered an FIR against a Pakistani national. The unfolding saga brings political tensions to a boiling point.

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has waded into a contentious exchange between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. The dispute centers on allegations made by Sarma concerning ties between Gogoi's wife and Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

Khandelwal, emphasizing national integrity, accused entities linked to George Soros of attempting to destabilize India, indirectly suggesting Gogoi's connections. Meanwhile, Assam Police have lodged an FIR against a Pakistani national, allegedly linked to Gogoi's wife, following directives from the state's cabinet.

Chief Minister Sarma took to social media to disclose these developments, challenging Gogoi to pursue legal action. Sarma invites a judicial probe, asserting the courts will clarify the matter. This burgeoning political storm underscores significant allegations that may have national ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

