Indian Army Showcases Advanced Kamikaze Drone Amidst Criticism of Drone Policy

The Indian Army unveiled its advanced kamikaze drone, demonstrating its surveillance and attack capabilities at IIT Jammu's expo. This comes amid criticisms from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about India's drone policy. Industry experts countered, highlighting significant domestic advancements and India's vision to become a global drone hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:12 IST
Indian Army displays 'Kamikaze' drone at IIT Jammu Expo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Indian Army showcased its cutting-edge kamikaze drone at the Science and Technology Expo held at IIT Jammu. This drone boasts impressive surveillance and strike capabilities, highlighting India's advancements in military technology. The drone, designed to carry payloads between 150 to 300 grams, can operate for 30 minutes when devoid of a mini drone, and for 15-20 minutes when equipped with one for kamikaze missions.

At the expo, defense personnel shared comprehensive insights into the drone's specifications. "The drone supports a 150-300 g RDX payload," explained officials. "Its duration is 30 minutes without a mini drone, but with one, we can fly it for up to 20 minutes. Once a distant target is located, we deploy the mini drone with the payload for a 'suicide' strike," they continued. Additionally, equipped with a camera, the drone functions efficiently day or night, aiding in precision surveillance.

This demonstration follows controversial remarks by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who questioned India's drone policy, comparing it unfavorably to Chinese technology. Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India, criticized these statements as disheartening. Shah emphasized India's thriving drone industry, with over 400 companies diligently pushing technological and policy boundaries, aspiring to position India as a global leader in drone innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

