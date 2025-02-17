Left Menu

BJP MP Critiques Himachal Pradesh's Inaction on Biogas Plant Proposals

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap criticized Himachal Pradesh's Congress-led government for not submitting a proposal to the Centre for a biogas plant, despite available financial assistance. Highlighting this inaction, he noted that this negligence stalls development and fails to leverage the Union government's support schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:26 IST
The Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh has come under fire from BJP member of parliament Suresh Kashyap for their failure to propose the establishment of a biogas plant. Kashyap highlighted that despite the Centre's scheme offering financial assistance, the state has not submitted any proposals.

In a statement from Shimla, Kashyap disclosed that during the budget session of Parliament, it was revealed that no proposals have been received by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy from Himachal Pradesh. Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik confirmed this lack of action while detailing the available financial aid for biogas plant development.

Kashyap criticized the state government's lack of initiative, pointing out that ongoing development projects suffer from the absence of detailed project reports. According to Kashyap, such inaction by the Congress government results in halted payments to contractors and stalled growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

