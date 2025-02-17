Ojha and Atishi Slam BJP's Leadership Struggles in Delhi

Avadh Ojha, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), underscored his unwavering dedication to political service in Delhi during a recent press conference, despite his electoral loss in the Pratapganj Assembly to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin exceeding 21,000 votes.

Expressing gratitude for the electorate's support, Ojha affirmed, "I contested from the Patparganj Assembly constituency and garnered immense love and blessings. I have no plans to retreat from political engagement and will persist in serving the populace through political avenues." He also criticized the BJP for its failure to appoint a leader among its 48 MLAs, citing a lack of coherent leadership and vision.

Ojha took the opportunity to laud the achievements of AAP under the stewardship of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, commending the party's advancements in human resources over the past decade. Concurrently, AAP leader Atishi castigated BJP for a lack of clarity in governance amidst power struggles, further echoed by national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, who highlighted the prolonged period BJP took to appoint a Chief Minister.

