Left Menu

Ojha and Atishi Slam BJP's Leadership Struggles in Delhi

AAP's Avadh Ojha and Atishi criticised BJP's leadership void post-Delhi elections. Ojha remains committed to politics despite electoral defeat, highlighting AAP's achievements. Atishi questioned BJP's governance effectiveness, while Priyanka Kakkar commented on BJP's delayed appointment of a Chief Minister despite their legislative majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST
Ojha and Atishi Slam BJP's Leadership Struggles in Delhi
AAP leader Avadh Ojha (Source: AAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Avadh Ojha, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), underscored his unwavering dedication to political service in Delhi during a recent press conference, despite his electoral loss in the Pratapganj Assembly to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin exceeding 21,000 votes.

Expressing gratitude for the electorate's support, Ojha affirmed, "I contested from the Patparganj Assembly constituency and garnered immense love and blessings. I have no plans to retreat from political engagement and will persist in serving the populace through political avenues." He also criticized the BJP for its failure to appoint a leader among its 48 MLAs, citing a lack of coherent leadership and vision.

Ojha took the opportunity to laud the achievements of AAP under the stewardship of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, commending the party's advancements in human resources over the past decade. Concurrently, AAP leader Atishi castigated BJP for a lack of clarity in governance amidst power struggles, further echoed by national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, who highlighted the prolonged period BJP took to appoint a Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025