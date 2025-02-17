Karnataka Boosts Power Workforce to Ensure Reliable Electricity

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George has unveiled plans to recruit 3,000 new linemen by April 2025 to tackle the state's workforce shortage and enhance the reliability of electricity supply. This decision was revealed during an energy department review meeting aimed at addressing last year's drought-linked electricity shortfall.

To manage increased demand, which is expected to hit 19,000 megawatts this year, George assured that additional power would be purchased if necessary, particularly during summer months. George highlighted the importance of continuous communication between HESCOM and local representatives to address public concerns effectively.

The Kusum-B scheme, which offers solar-powered pump sets to farmers, has the government's backing. With increased state subsidy of 50% and central assistance of 30%, farmers only need to cover 20% of the cost. Additionally, initiatives to regularize illegal agricultural pump sets with solar solutions continue, with new decisions pending on recently received applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)