Left Menu

Simolu Festival Blooms: Celebrating Nature and Culture in Assam

The 2nd Simolu Festival in Assam's Nagaon district celebrates the Bombax ceiba flowers and local culture. Over two days starting February 15, the festival featured cycling, ethnic cuisine, and cultural performances at the BWISANG-NA eco-resort, aiming to foster environmental appreciation and conservation efforts among participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:49 IST
Simolu Festival Blooms: Celebrating Nature and Culture in Assam
Participants of Simolu Festival cycling along Simolu track (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque Simolu Festival in Assam's Nagaon district kicked off on February 15, inviting attendees to relish the splendor of Bombax ceiba flowers at the BWISANG-NA eco-resort. The event underscores a deep connection with nature, offering activities that accentuate the breathtaking scenery of the Simolu track.

Participants, including avid cyclists, traversed the vibrant Simolu track, abundant with Shimul blossoms set against wetlands rich with wildlife. Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, emphasized the transformative experience, stating it combines cycling with a stunning visual spectacle, delighting enthusiasts and nature aficionados alike.

Amid Laokhowa's natural allure, the festival buzzed with ethnic culinary experiences and traditional performances, showcasing the region's rich cultural tapestry. Following an engaging cyclotron event, participants toured the ecologically significant Donduwa Beel track and attended a debriefing on conservation. Students from local schools also joined, enhancing their environmental appreciation and promoting their role as future guardians of nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025