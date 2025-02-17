Simolu Festival Blooms: Celebrating Nature and Culture in Assam

The picturesque Simolu Festival in Assam's Nagaon district kicked off on February 15, inviting attendees to relish the splendor of Bombax ceiba flowers at the BWISANG-NA eco-resort. The event underscores a deep connection with nature, offering activities that accentuate the breathtaking scenery of the Simolu track.

Participants, including avid cyclists, traversed the vibrant Simolu track, abundant with Shimul blossoms set against wetlands rich with wildlife. Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, emphasized the transformative experience, stating it combines cycling with a stunning visual spectacle, delighting enthusiasts and nature aficionados alike.

Amid Laokhowa's natural allure, the festival buzzed with ethnic culinary experiences and traditional performances, showcasing the region's rich cultural tapestry. Following an engaging cyclotron event, participants toured the ecologically significant Donduwa Beel track and attended a debriefing on conservation. Students from local schools also joined, enhancing their environmental appreciation and promoting their role as future guardians of nature.

