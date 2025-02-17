Delhi Set for Grand Swearing-In: BJP's Milestone Return After 27 Years
Preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan for the grand oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister, scheduled for February 20. BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are supervising arrangements as the party forms the government after 27 years, having won 48 out of 70 assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
The national capital is abuzz with activity as preparations intensify for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where the new Chief Minister of Delhi will be officially sworn in. With tents being erected and seating arrangements underway, the event will mark a significant political moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the ceremony, with BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde overseeing the arrangements. The Chief Ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also anticipated to be in attendance, highlighting the event's importance.
The BJP, returning to power in the capital after a 27-year hiatus, won a majority with 48 seats in the assembly elections. Names such as Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Ashish Sood are being considered for the Chief Minister position. Meanwhile, the opposition has criticized the BJP for delays in forming a new government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We have not been able to tackle unemployment; neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear cut answer to youth about employment: Rahul Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed: Rahul Gandhi.
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.