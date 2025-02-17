Delhi Set for Grand Swearing-In: BJP's Milestone Return After 27 Years

The national capital is abuzz with activity as preparations intensify for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where the new Chief Minister of Delhi will be officially sworn in. With tents being erected and seating arrangements underway, the event will mark a significant political moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the ceremony, with BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde overseeing the arrangements. The Chief Ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also anticipated to be in attendance, highlighting the event's importance.

The BJP, returning to power in the capital after a 27-year hiatus, won a majority with 48 seats in the assembly elections. Names such as Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Ashish Sood are being considered for the Chief Minister position. Meanwhile, the opposition has criticized the BJP for delays in forming a new government.

