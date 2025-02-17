Supreme Court Orders Filing of SLPs in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Acquittal Cases

The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives to the Union and Delhi governments to file Statutory Leave Petitions (SLPs) regarding six cases linked to acquittals in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots. Previously, these acquittal appeals faced dismissal by the Delhi High Court.

During the proceedings, it emerged that out of eight acquittal cases, SLPs had been filed in two, leaving six pending. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the State had instructed the prosecution to file SLPs in the remaining cases. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan underscored the urgency, mandating SLPs be lodged within six weeks.

The court also requested a status report from the Delhi High Court's registry on other riot cases where suo moto action was previously noted. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17. Prompted by a 2016 petition from Gurlad Singh Kahlon, the top court formed a Special Investigation Team in the past to reassess 186 cases. In recent statements, the court emphasized the importance of sincere prosecution efforts.

