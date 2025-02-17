Left Menu

Haryana Minister Vows Progress and Zero Corruption as Deportee Flights Land in Amritsar

Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda reaffirms the BJP's triple-engine governance promise to drive progress and eliminate corruption in the state. Addressing recent deportations from the US, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ensures proper care for returnees arriving in Amritsar, highlighting India's cooperation with the US on tackling illegal immigration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:30 IST
Haryana Minister Vows Progress and Zero Corruption as Deportee Flights Land in Amritsar
Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the commitment of the BJP-led triple-engine government to advance the state's progress and eradicate corruption. Dhanda assured that all issues brought to the government's notice will be promptly addressed, reiterating their pledge to provide a corruption-free administration in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the issue of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US sparked significant concern. Minister Dhanda noted that the government and the External Affairs Ministry are earnestly investigating the matter. "Soon, things will be sought out," he assured, signaling a proactive approach to resolving immigration challenges.

As chartered flights carrying Indian deportees from the US continue to land in Punjab's Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guaranteed that the returnees are receiving necessary accommodations. Speaking in Amritsar, Mann vowed to ensure that returnees do not endure hunger and are seamlessly transitioned back to their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025