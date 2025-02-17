Haryana Minister Vows Progress and Zero Corruption as Deportee Flights Land in Amritsar

On Monday, Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the commitment of the BJP-led triple-engine government to advance the state's progress and eradicate corruption. Dhanda assured that all issues brought to the government's notice will be promptly addressed, reiterating their pledge to provide a corruption-free administration in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the issue of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US sparked significant concern. Minister Dhanda noted that the government and the External Affairs Ministry are earnestly investigating the matter. "Soon, things will be sought out," he assured, signaling a proactive approach to resolving immigration challenges.

As chartered flights carrying Indian deportees from the US continue to land in Punjab's Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guaranteed that the returnees are receiving necessary accommodations. Speaking in Amritsar, Mann vowed to ensure that returnees do not endure hunger and are seamlessly transitioned back to their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)