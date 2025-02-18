Left Menu

Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation

The Delhi High Court has criticized the Delhi Police for their prolonged investigation, leading to directives for an inquiry into the responsible officer. The court has highlighted the nine-year delay and demanded a status report within a week.

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the Delhi Police, accusing them of displaying a 'callous attitude' in handling a longstanding investigation. The court has also ordered an inquiry into the actions of the Investigation Officer by the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

During a recent hearing, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted the lack of progress in the case handled by the PS Amar Colony officer, which has been pending for several years. Advocate Ujwal Ghai, representing the petitioner, pointed out the nine-year delay in the investigation, which has caused significant distress to the petitioner.

The failure to complete the investigation within the stipulated timeframe has resulted in the case becoming time-barred under Section 468 of the Cr.P.C., leading to calls for the FIR to be quashed. The court has directed the ACP to submit a status report within a week, with the case scheduled to reconvene on February 24. (ANI)

