Unity in Water Sustainability: India's Roadmap to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

The 2nd All India State Water Ministers' Conference highlighted initiatives on water governance, infrastructure, and conservation with key leaders praising PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Focused on collaboration, the event addressed water management challenges and strategies to bolster agricultural productivity and state cooperation for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:50 IST
Union Minister CR Patil, along with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and other officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India State Water Ministers' Conference convened on Tuesday with prominent figures including Union Minister CR Patil and Chief Ministers from various states. Rajasthan's CM praised PM Modi's vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a development blueprint to mark India's 100th independence anniversary.

Emphasizing the significance of 'Jal Aatmanirbharta' in this vision, the conference underscored the importance of equitable water cooperation across states. Tripura's CM highlighted state-led initiatives in water resource management aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and doubling farmers' incomes.

The two-day event, featuring state water ministers, chief ministers, and other dignitaries, focused on themes like water governance, infrastructure, and efficiency. Through intense discussions, the conference sought to enhance Center-state cooperation and share best practices for sustainable water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

