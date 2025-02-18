Karnataka Power Dynamics: Solar Push Amidst Rising Demand

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George emphasized the state's robust energy policy aimed at addressing escalating power demands. Speaking at an energy department review meeting, he assured that the government's strategy includes seven-hour daily power for agricultural pump sets and uninterrupted electricity for households and industries.

Despite rumors of power shortages, George categorically refuted such concerns, highlighting that any cuts were strictly due to maintenance issues. He announced that the state's daily power requirement, at 18,500 megawatts, will be supplemented by imports from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to manage increased summer demand.

Initiatives like the KUSUM-C solar scheme, targeting 3,000 megawatts through feeder solarization, underline the government's commitment to sustainable energy. Simultaneously, he addressed financial allegations against ESCOMs, assuring restructuring plans to clear pending dues from various civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)