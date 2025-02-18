Left Menu

Karnataka Power Dynamics: Solar Push Amidst Rising Demand

Karnataka's Energy Minister, K J George, affirmed the state's electricity strategy, focusing on agricultural and household power supply amidst rising demand. He highlighted infrastructural enhancements, like establishing substations and the KUSUM-C solar scheme. George dismissed ESCOMs' loss allegations, citing expected dues from local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:06 IST
Karnataka Power Dynamics: Solar Push Amidst Rising Demand
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George emphasized the state's robust energy policy aimed at addressing escalating power demands. Speaking at an energy department review meeting, he assured that the government's strategy includes seven-hour daily power for agricultural pump sets and uninterrupted electricity for households and industries.

Despite rumors of power shortages, George categorically refuted such concerns, highlighting that any cuts were strictly due to maintenance issues. He announced that the state's daily power requirement, at 18,500 megawatts, will be supplemented by imports from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to manage increased summer demand.

Initiatives like the KUSUM-C solar scheme, targeting 3,000 megawatts through feeder solarization, underline the government's commitment to sustainable energy. Simultaneously, he addressed financial allegations against ESCOMs, assuring restructuring plans to clear pending dues from various civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025