Market Movements: Tech Gains, Fed Awaits Retail Insights

Wall Street's major indexes held steady on Tuesday as investors anticipated potential developments from tariffs and insight into the Federal Reserve's future interest rate strategies. Mixed data from last week, including a drop in retail sales, has heightened uncertainty about the Fed's plans.

Intel shares surged following reports of potential deals with Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor, while Constellation Brands saw gains after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new investment. Bath & Body Works also advanced after receiving an 'overweight' rating from J.P. Morgan.

The Dow Jones fell over 99 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both registered slight gains. The focus remains on upcoming economic indicators and corporate earnings, particularly from major players like Walmart, as traders gauge the pace of consumer spending and broader market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)