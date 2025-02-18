Pioneering Legal Paths for Climate Change: SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted the first-ever ESG & Climate Law Day on February 18, headlined by Attorney General of India R Venkataramani. His keynote address stressed the nation's commitment to effective climate governance and sustainability.

Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF and Chairman of the CII National Committee on Legal Services, chaired the conference alongside Vice-Chairman Sudhir Mishra, who moderated the discussions. Attorney General Venkataramani highlighted the need for a universal approach to climate responsibility, advocating for individual and grassroots initiatives to build a sustainable future.

The event concluded as SILF and CII announced an annual ESG & Climate Law Day, aimed at encouraging global discourse on environmental sustainability. They also revealed plans for a knowledge paper, designed to offer actionable strategies for legal and corporate bodies to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)