Left Menu

Pioneering Legal Paths for Climate Change: SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day

SILF and CII inaugurated ESG & Climate Law Day, emphasizing legal responsibility for climate action. With Attorney General Venkataramani advocating a universal framework for sustainability, the event encouraged grassroots movements and global cooperation. It concluded with a call for accountability and a knowledge paper on actionable strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST
Pioneering Legal Paths for Climate Change: SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day
Attorney-General R Venkataramani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted the first-ever ESG & Climate Law Day on February 18, headlined by Attorney General of India R Venkataramani. His keynote address stressed the nation's commitment to effective climate governance and sustainability.

Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF and Chairman of the CII National Committee on Legal Services, chaired the conference alongside Vice-Chairman Sudhir Mishra, who moderated the discussions. Attorney General Venkataramani highlighted the need for a universal approach to climate responsibility, advocating for individual and grassroots initiatives to build a sustainable future.

The event concluded as SILF and CII announced an annual ESG & Climate Law Day, aimed at encouraging global discourse on environmental sustainability. They also revealed plans for a knowledge paper, designed to offer actionable strategies for legal and corporate bodies to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025