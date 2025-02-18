Left Menu

EU Eyes Global LNG Deals to Cut Energy Costs

The European Union plans to engage with reliable LNG suppliers to lower energy costs, despite its net-zero emissions target by 2050. As Russia's war on Ukraine reduced pipeline gas supplies, the EU aims to increase imports from the U.S., exploring long-term contracts similar to Japan's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:20 IST
EU Eyes Global LNG Deals to Cut Energy Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is considering initiatives to secure investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects from reliable global suppliers, aiming to reduce energy prices, according to a draft Commission document leak on Tuesday.

Despite a legally-binding climate objective targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, the EU grapples with burdensome energy prices and political pressure from U.S. tariffs unless it boosts oil and gas imports from America since President Obama's earlier warnings.

Amidst reducing dependency on Russian gas following the Ukraine crisis, the U.S. has grown as Europe's primary LNG supplier. Yet, the EU is studying Japan's model of securing long-term LNG contracts, hinting at a strategic pivot in its energy procurement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025