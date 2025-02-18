The European Union is considering initiatives to secure investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects from reliable global suppliers, aiming to reduce energy prices, according to a draft Commission document leak on Tuesday.

Despite a legally-binding climate objective targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, the EU grapples with burdensome energy prices and political pressure from U.S. tariffs unless it boosts oil and gas imports from America since President Obama's earlier warnings.

Amidst reducing dependency on Russian gas following the Ukraine crisis, the U.S. has grown as Europe's primary LNG supplier. Yet, the EU is studying Japan's model of securing long-term LNG contracts, hinting at a strategic pivot in its energy procurement policies.

