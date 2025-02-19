Left Menu

BJP vs Mamata: The 'Mrityu Kumbh' Controversy Heats Up

BJP leader KK Sharma criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark regarding the Mahakumbh arrangements. Sharma accused Banerjee of hurting Hindus' faith, while Banerjee highlighted inadequate management leading to tragedies. Her comments sparked protests in the West Bengal Assembly.

On Tuesday, BJP leader KK Sharma launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, asserting that it undermines the faith of millions of Hindu followers. Sharma described Banerjee's commentary, along with those from the INDIA Alliance, as deeply offensive to Hindu sentiments, prompting a vociferous response from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The controversy stemmed from Banerjee's grave concerns regarding the Mahakumbh's management, described as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. While speaking before the Legislative Assembly, Banerjee acknowledged the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh and recounted the chaos during the recent events in Prayagraj and at the New Delhi Railway station, including deadly stampedes, alongside disparities in treatment between wealthy and poorer attendees.

Banerjee's remarks ignited fervent protests led by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and other party members within the West Bengal State Assembly. Adhikari urged the Hindu and saint communities to mount strong opposition against the statements, framing them as an attack on Hinduism and the revered Mahakumbh tradition.

