Left Menu

Pope Francis Recovering in Hospital: Latest Update

Pope Francis is recovering in a hospital, where he spent a calm night and had breakfast on Wednesday. The Vatican provided an update on his condition, indicating that he is stable and being monitored. This development follows recent concerns over his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:47 IST
Pope Francis Recovering in Hospital: Latest Update
Pope Francis Image Credit:

Pope Francis is recuperating in a hospital, having spent a restful night, as per the Vatican's latest health update.

The pontiff started his day with breakfast on Wednesday, according to Vatican officials, suggesting stability in his condition.

This comes amid concerns over Pope Francis's health, bringing relief to many who were worried.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025