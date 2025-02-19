Pope Francis Recovering in Hospital: Latest Update
Pope Francis is recovering in a hospital, where he spent a calm night and had breakfast on Wednesday. The Vatican provided an update on his condition, indicating that he is stable and being monitored. This development follows recent concerns over his health.
Updated: 19-02-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:47 IST
The pontiff started his day with breakfast on Wednesday, according to Vatican officials, suggesting stability in his condition.
This comes amid concerns over Pope Francis's health, bringing relief to many who were worried.
