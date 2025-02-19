Wall Street Watches Fed Minutes Amid Trump's Trade Tactics
U.S. stock index futures fell amid uncertainty over trade tariffs introduced by President Trump. Investors await Federal Reserve minutes for clues on interest rates, as mixed economic data influences market sentiment. Tech stocks fluctuated, while companies like Walmart and Shift4 reported varied financial results.
U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's trade tariff announcements and awaited the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes, set for release later in the day.
On Tuesday, Trump suggested auto tariffs could reach 25%, alongside expected duties on semiconductor and pharmaceuticals imports. The Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes—where interest rates remained unchanged and Fed Chair Jerome Powell deferred further cuts—are anticipated at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will scrutinize any cues on rate path adjustments, especially following last week's mixed economic data.
Since January's inauguration, Trump sanctioned a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and announced 25% tariffs, subsequently delayed, on certain goods from Mexico and Canada. Stock movements reflected these economic shifts, with Dow E-minis down 113 points, S&P 500 E-minis dropping 10.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis decreasing 32.5 points early Wednesday.
Additionally, companies like Arista Networks and Bumble saw declines due to forecast discrepancies, whereas Wix.com advanced after exceeding fourth-quarter profit expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Tariffs on Chinese Packages: A Complex Customs Challenge
Tariffs Trigger Trade Tensions: U.S. Targets China
China Strikes Back with Counter Tariffs Against US
Trade Tensions Escalate: China Strikes Back with New Tariffs
China to impose 15% tariff on coal, LNG products, 10% on crude oil and other products in response to Trumps' tariffs, reports AP.