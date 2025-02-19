Wall Street Watches Fed Minutes Amid Trump's Trade Tactics

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's trade tariff announcements and awaited the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes, set for release later in the day.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested auto tariffs could reach 25%, alongside expected duties on semiconductor and pharmaceuticals imports. The Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes—where interest rates remained unchanged and Fed Chair Jerome Powell deferred further cuts—are anticipated at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will scrutinize any cues on rate path adjustments, especially following last week's mixed economic data.

Since January's inauguration, Trump sanctioned a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and announced 25% tariffs, subsequently delayed, on certain goods from Mexico and Canada. Stock movements reflected these economic shifts, with Dow E-minis down 113 points, S&P 500 E-minis dropping 10.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis decreasing 32.5 points early Wednesday.

Additionally, companies like Arista Networks and Bumble saw declines due to forecast discrepancies, whereas Wix.com advanced after exceeding fourth-quarter profit expectations.

