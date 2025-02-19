Left Menu

HSBC's Profit Surge: An India Success Story

HSBC reported a strong 11.27% growth in profit before tax from its Indian operations for 2024, with profits reaching USD 1.688 billion. The global banking and markets vertical was the main contributor, while the bank plans to expand with 20 new branches in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:58 IST
HSBC's Profit Surge: An India Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HSBC, a leading foreign lender, has declared an impressive 11.27 percent increase in profit before tax originating from its India operations, totalling USD 1.688 billion for the year 2024.

In 2023, the bank's India profit before tax was USD 1.517 billion across its 26 branches. The global banking and markets division was the primary profit driver with a pre-tax earnings of USD 875 million in 2024, up from USD 774 million the previous year.

The bank's commercial banking contributed USD 448 million in 2024, an increase from USD 398 million in 2023, while regulatory approval has been obtained to establish 20 additional branches in India, reinforcing HSBC's significant workforce of 44,000 in the country, its largest anywhere globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025