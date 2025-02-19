Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: New Face of Delhi's Leadership

Rekha Gupta has been elected as the Delhi BJP Legislative Party leader, marking her as the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi. Her election comes after BJP's historic win, ending a 27-year gap since their last government. Celebrations and preparations for her swearing-in are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:12 IST
Rekha Gupta has made history by being elected as the new leader of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party, poised to become the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed pride in her election, calling it a 'fortunate thing' for the party and the state.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme to aid women financially in Maharashtra, highlights the focus on female empowerment mirrored by Gupta's ascent. Uttarakhand Chief Minister extended congratulations, expressing confidence that Gupta's leadership, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would drive Delhi's development forward.

Following her election, Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP and its leaders both publicly and via social media. Celebrations erupted at her residence, signaling public anticipation and support. Gupta is set to officially take office at a swearing-in ceremony in Ramlila Maidan, symbolizing a new era for BJP's governance in Delhi, following a significant election victory.

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

