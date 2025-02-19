Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Visionary CM Ready to Transform the Capital

In a significant political shift, Rekha Gupta is set to become Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister, a move endorsed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis praised Gupta's longstanding dedication to the party, heralding her election as a step towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta, elected by BJP's newly appointed MLAs, has met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to formally stake her claim to form the government. Her inauguration will be held at Ramlila Maidan, where she will officially assume her role amid celebrations from BJP supporters and her family.

Following a historic victory that ended a 27-year hiatus for the BJP in Delhi, Gupta emphasized her commitment to honesty, integrity, and the comprehensive development of Delhi's citizens. Central observers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, affirmed the significance of this electoral milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)