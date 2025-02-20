Sweeping Layoffs Shake U.S. Federal Workforce

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump, with the counsel of billionaire Elon Musk, has orchestrated an extensive reduction of the federal workforce, cutting over 10,000 jobs. The layoffs have primarily targeted agencies like the Department of the Interior, Energy, and Health, where recent hires and short-tenured staff faced the brunt.

Reports indicate that these cuts are part of a broader strategy aimed at reshaping the federal workforce, with departments like Agriculture also seeing significant reductions. Sources suggest that the administration has focused on employees with less than a year's tenure, exploiting their reduced job protections to facilitate the layoffs.

This massive downsizing has sparked considerable concern among public sector employees, with calls for transparency and clarity on the future plans for federal agencies. The full impact and total number of terminated employees remain under scrutiny as the administration pushes forward with its agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)