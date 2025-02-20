Left Menu

Sweeping Layoffs Shake U.S. Federal Workforce

U.S. President Donald Trump and advisor Elon Musk have initiated expansive layoffs across federal departments, reducing the workforce by over 10,000. Key departments affected include Interior, Energy, Agriculture, and Health. The move targets short-tenured employees, reflecting an aggressive reshaping of the federal workforce under the current administration.

Updated: 20-02-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:35 IST
In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump, with the counsel of billionaire Elon Musk, has orchestrated an extensive reduction of the federal workforce, cutting over 10,000 jobs. The layoffs have primarily targeted agencies like the Department of the Interior, Energy, and Health, where recent hires and short-tenured staff faced the brunt.

Reports indicate that these cuts are part of a broader strategy aimed at reshaping the federal workforce, with departments like Agriculture also seeing significant reductions. Sources suggest that the administration has focused on employees with less than a year's tenure, exploiting their reduced job protections to facilitate the layoffs.

This massive downsizing has sparked considerable concern among public sector employees, with calls for transparency and clarity on the future plans for federal agencies. The full impact and total number of terminated employees remain under scrutiny as the administration pushes forward with its agenda.

