Trump Plans Major Tax Overhaul with Congressional Republicans
Donald Trump announced plans to collaborate with Republicans to reduce taxes for individuals and companies. Proposals include eliminating taxes on tips, Social Security, and overtime, and allowing full expensing of investments in domestic factory construction.
Speaking at a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Miami, Trump detailed plans to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits, and overtime pay. The initiative also aims to cut levies on domestic oil and gas producers while permitting companies to fully expense investments in new domestic factory construction and similar capital expenditures.
Trump emphasized the importance of encouraging domestic investment, stating, 'If you buy something that is going to be good for our country, we're going to let you expense it.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
