Trump Plans Major Tax Overhaul with Congressional Republicans

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his intention to collaborate with Republicans in Congress to implement substantial tax cuts for both individuals and businesses.

Speaking at a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Miami, Trump detailed plans to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits, and overtime pay. The initiative also aims to cut levies on domestic oil and gas producers while permitting companies to fully expense investments in new domestic factory construction and similar capital expenditures.

Trump emphasized the importance of encouraging domestic investment, stating, 'If you buy something that is going to be good for our country, we're going to let you expense it.'

