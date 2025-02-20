Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Path to Power: Delhi's New Dawn

Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Chief Minister Designate, embarked on a public rally before her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Amid a backdrop of political probes and public support, Gupta promises accountability and a fresh start for women in politics. She will not reside in the controversial 'Sheeshmahal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:54 IST
Rekha Gupta's Path to Power: Delhi's New Dawn
Delhi CM-designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited show of support, Rekha Gupta, the designated Chief Minister of Delhi, embarked on a rally from her residence to Ramlila Maidan, where her swearing-in is set to take place. The rally saw throngs of supporters presenting her with flowers and paintings as she signaled victory for the BJP.

Before attending the ceremony, Gupta offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate. Her decision not to reside at the official CM residence, amid investigations into alleged irregularities, underscores her intent to maintain transparency and accountability.

Gupta's ascent marks her as Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister, highlighting a progression in women's political leadership. Alongside six other incoming MLAs, including Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh, her term symbolizes a new chapter following BJP's electoral success in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025