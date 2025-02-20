Rekha Gupta's Path to Power: Delhi's New Dawn

In a spirited show of support, Rekha Gupta, the designated Chief Minister of Delhi, embarked on a rally from her residence to Ramlila Maidan, where her swearing-in is set to take place. The rally saw throngs of supporters presenting her with flowers and paintings as she signaled victory for the BJP.

Before attending the ceremony, Gupta offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate. Her decision not to reside at the official CM residence, amid investigations into alleged irregularities, underscores her intent to maintain transparency and accountability.

Gupta's ascent marks her as Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister, highlighting a progression in women's political leadership. Alongside six other incoming MLAs, including Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh, her term symbolizes a new chapter following BJP's electoral success in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)