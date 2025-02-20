BJP's Historic Return: Rekha Gupta Set to Lead Delhi

In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta is set to become Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the capital after a 27-year hiatus. BJP leader Ashish Sood emphasized the party's commitment to transforming Delhi into a 'Viksit Delhi', while firmly pledging to hold accountable those accused of corruption and mismanagement.

Gupta, succeeding Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), brings extensive experience as a former general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Her leadership promises initiatives focused on marginalized communities and women, drawing from her track record of successful campaigns in these areas. Her election signifies a new era for the capital, aligning with BJP's broader vision for the region.

Amidst this transition, scrutiny surrounds the luxurious renovations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal'. The Central Vigilance Commission has ordered a detailed probe into alleged construction violations. Gupta's decision to not reside in the controversial mansion underscores a move away from the opulence associated with previous administrations. This shift, coupled with BJP's sweeping victory by securing 48 out of 70 seats, sets the stage for a transformative period in Delhi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)