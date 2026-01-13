Left Menu

Market Maneuvers: Banking Moves Shake U.S. Stock Indexes

U.S. stock indexes dipped as JPMorgan warned about a potential credit-card rate cap affecting consumers, fueling expectations for interest rate cuts. Visa and Mastercard shares fell significantly following JPMorgan's comments. Despite the financial sector's drag, other market areas saw encouraging rotation, sustaining a broader positive outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:52 IST
U.S. stock indexes experienced a drop on Tuesday, driven by financials after JPMorgan warned of a proposed cap on credit-card rates, which could impact consumer finances. Investors remain hopeful for interest rate cuts this year, partly due to anticipated inflation increases.

Visa's shares plummeted 4.7%, and Mastercard's fell 5.3% following remarks by JPMorgan Chase CFO Jeremy Barnum, which triggered renewed concerns about a suggested 10% cap on credit card interest rates. JPMorgan shares themselves decreased by 2.5%, overshadowing strong quarterly earnings due to a fall in investment banking fees.

Other major banks, set to reveal their quarterly performances soon, are expected to report improved outcomes due to enhanced dealmaking activities. This rotation in sectors, seen as a positive sign by experts, reflects ongoing shifts toward undervalued market areas, with investors peeling away from high-growth tech stocks.

