Massive Recruitment Scam Uncovered: Properties Worth Rs 57.78 Crore Attached

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 57.78 crore linked to the West Bengal school recruitment scam. Middleman Prasanna Roy and others were involved in laundering funds through illegal appointments, with connections to TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, whose assets were acquired using illicit funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action in connection with a West Bengal recruitment scam by attaching properties valued at approximately Rs 57.78 crore. This move targets TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha and others allegedly involved in illegal assistant teacher recruitments for Classes 9 to 12.

Properties linked to middleman Prasanna Kumar Roy and his associates have also been seized. As per the ED, assets include various residential apartments, villas, and parcels of land situated in different districts such as North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Purba Bardhaman.

Investigations reveal that the suspects manipulated the recruitment process, exchanging cash from candidates for appointments, with the illicit funds laundered through multiple firms. These discoveries follow a Supreme Court ruling that canceled over 25,000 educator appointments amid widespread allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

