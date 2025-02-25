BJP Unveils Delayed CAG Reports: A Move Towards Transparency in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, attributing their defeat in the Delhi assembly elections to widespread corruption and a deceptive mindset. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari remarked, 'Arvind Kejriwal is out of power due to corruption, a criminal mindset, and the intention to deceive. BJP's victory in Delhi hinges on our focus on development and Prime Minister Modi's guarantee to the people, positioning him as a symbol of trust.'

Addressing the long-awaited CAG reports, Tiwari shared that the reports would soon be presented in the Delhi assembly. 'The CAG report that Kejriwal withheld for an extended period will be presented in the Delhi assembly soon. Our goal remains to enhance Delhi consistently,' he asserted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, is set to unveil the CAG reports on the floor of the Delhi Assembly. ANI has acquired a list of these reports, which include crucial audits and assessments of government programs. Sources revealed that delays in these reports had raised concerns regarding transparency in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government.

These reports include the State Finances Audit Report for March 2021, audits of various sectors and PSUs for March 2020 and 2021, and performance audits on vehicular air pollution and children's care for March 2021, among others. Notably, four out of fourteen reports relate to Finance and appropriation Accounts for 2021-22 and 2022-23, as sourced from the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)