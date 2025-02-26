Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Maha Shivratri Fair, Announces Major Developments

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Maha Shivratri prayers at Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Temple, emphasizing state tourism and developmental projects. He outlined plans for tourism enhancement, infrastructure projects, and religious site integrations to boost regional prosperity and attract more devotees throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:39 IST
Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Maha Shivratri Fair, Announces Major Developments
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Shiva Temple in Khatima city. The Chief Minister expressed hopes for happiness, peace, and prosperity across the region during the inaugural ceremony of the 12-day Maha Shivratri fair.

Speaking to attendees, CM Dhami, a regular at these festivities, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to promote winter tourism. He announced the launch of the winter yatra initiated from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, aimed at making religious destinations accessible year-round, thereby benefiting local communities economically.

Dhami further elaborated on the development plans for the Vankhandi Temple as a tourist attraction and detailed infrastructure projects including a new ropeway at Maa Purnagiri Temple and a riverfront project. Significant investments are being directed towards the area's comprehensive development, signifying proactive governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami acknowledged the resurgence of visitors to religious sites following Kedarnath's revitalization post-disaster, courtesy of Prime Minister Modi's efforts. Such initiatives are envisioned to revitalize the region, boosting religious tourism in regions like Manaskhand and Kumaon.

With infrastructure investment of Rs 1 crore for temple beautification acknowledged by the Mela Committee, Dhami's developments promise economic and social upliftment. The ceremony concluded with the Chief Minister being honored with a memento and a shawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025