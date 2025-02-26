Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Maha Shivratri Fair, Announces Major Developments

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Shiva Temple in Khatima city. The Chief Minister expressed hopes for happiness, peace, and prosperity across the region during the inaugural ceremony of the 12-day Maha Shivratri fair.

Speaking to attendees, CM Dhami, a regular at these festivities, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to promote winter tourism. He announced the launch of the winter yatra initiated from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, aimed at making religious destinations accessible year-round, thereby benefiting local communities economically.

Dhami further elaborated on the development plans for the Vankhandi Temple as a tourist attraction and detailed infrastructure projects including a new ropeway at Maa Purnagiri Temple and a riverfront project. Significant investments are being directed towards the area's comprehensive development, signifying proactive governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami acknowledged the resurgence of visitors to religious sites following Kedarnath's revitalization post-disaster, courtesy of Prime Minister Modi's efforts. Such initiatives are envisioned to revitalize the region, boosting religious tourism in regions like Manaskhand and Kumaon.

With infrastructure investment of Rs 1 crore for temple beautification acknowledged by the Mela Committee, Dhami's developments promise economic and social upliftment. The ceremony concluded with the Chief Minister being honored with a memento and a shawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)